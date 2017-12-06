Black Mirror season 4 release date revealed

We’ve known for a while that Black Mirror was coming back to Netflix, but now we can tell you exactly when.

The series will return to Netflix on December 29th, which means you’ll be able to see in the new year by binging Charlie Brooker’s bleak-tech series until your tablet screen cracks.

The news comes at the end of a 13-day promotional campaign, which has seen individual posters and trailers released for each season four episode. The air date announcement has come with its own trailer, a montage of clips from each of the six instalments.





We’re particularly excited about ‘Black Museum‘ – a feature-length episode centred around a futuristic crime museum, that looks like it’ll reference previous series, if the poster is to be believed.

Season four will also feature ‘Arkangel‘, directed by Jodie Foster, showing what happens to a mother/daughter relationship in a world where every moment can be surveilled.

‘Crocodile‘, starring Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar, is a thriller directed by John Hillcoat, which sees a woman’s past come back to haunt her thanks to a device that can read memories.





‘Hang The DJ‘ posits what would happen if dating apps became too controlling. Spoiler-alert – it’s probably depressing. It features Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden and is directed by Tim Van Patten

Meanwhile, ‘Metalhead‘ is the show’s first black and white episode – and depicts a post-apocalyptic world where drone technology has made survival almost impossible. Directed by David Slade, it looks to be the most stylish instalment of the new series.

Finally, ‘USS Callister’ is a Star Trek spoof with a fairly-major twist. It’s another feature-length episode, and is directed by Toby Haynes.

You’ll be able to see all of the above episodes at once, in whatever order you choose, when Black Mirror returns to Netflix on December 29.

