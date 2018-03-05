‘Black Mirror’ Scores Season 5 Renewal at Netflix (Video)

Hold on to your creepy tech gear, “Black Mirror” fans! Charlie Brooker’s anthology series has been renewed for a fifth season at Netflix, the streaming service announced Monday.

The news came via a haunting new teaser posted by the show’s Twitter account early in the morning that featured clips from some of the most beloved episodes from Seasons 1-4, shown simultaneously on tiny screens.

After giving us glimpses of “San Junipero,” “White Christmas,” “Nosedive,” “Fifteen Million Merits,” and more, the video cuts to the “Black Mirror” title card, then cracks, in exactly the way you’d expect it to.

“Be right back,” Netflix then promises us.

Well, we’ll believe that when we see it. After all, we waited over a year between seasons three and four.

But until Brooker and his co-showrunner Annabel Jones develop a few more installments that make you reexamine your electronic devices, the series is available in its entirety (19 episodes) on Netflix.

Watch the teaser below.





The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018





