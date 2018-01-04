Black Mirror: Hang The DJ is a perfect allegory for modern dating and a season four peak

Midway through its fourth season, Black Mirror reaches its highest level with an intrepid exploration of finding ‘the one’.

Hang the DJ begins in familiar fashion in the Charlie Brooker-created sci-fi/horror anthology and continues to get better and better as the touching and relatable episodes progresses.

View photos (Credit: Netflix) More

Warning: Spoiler discussion to follow.

The premise is set in a time where internet dating has advanced. No longer are people spending endless hours swiping left or right – now it’s all calculated and organised by a computer.

We’re teased with snippets of non-contextualised dialogue in the early stages, as our characters Frank (Joe Cole) and Amy (Georgina Campbell) exist in sterile and controlled world of dating. A community that, on the surface, revolves around finding your ideal romantic match via an algorithmic AI that pairs people for a determined period of time to gather and aggregate each ‘relationship’s’ findings to match the perfect partner.

What’s more, both Cole and Campbell play the parts with conviction. Both are at ease with their characters and take the naturalistic approach. The chemistry’s there, too, which becomes a necessity as the plot develops.

As with the best episodes of Black Mirror – season three’s San Junipero and Nosedive stand out for me – Hang the DJ is also one of the most engaging and life-affirming efforts.

Rich in its commentary of modern dating – the uncertainty, anxiety, disposable nature of people and experiences will resonate with audiences; as will its interpretations of the wasted time dating the wrong people, and meaningless, unfulfilling relationships that come with it.

View photos (Credit: Netflix) More

Yet this delves deeper and onto a far more emotional playing field of the human psyche. Much like Nosedive’s all-consuming obsession with 5-star ratings and nothing else, this particular story deals with a physical and emotional need for companionship and what begins as another robotic approach to humanity quickly (and organically) transforms into a poignant search for love and longing for someone.

And there’s a brilliantly conveyed parallel to how people use online dating apps in 2018. Tinder, Plenty of Fish, and Bumble are firmly a thing of the past here. Now, matching is totally out of the individual’s hands and solely the decision of a computer.

With that comes worn down and, ironically so, stripped-of-emotional-attachment participants. Meaningless sex for a predetermined time (according to each couple’s device timer) throws them into something they may despise from the start but they go with it anyway- sound familiar?

It’s a fascinating projection of how 21st Century dating consists largely of casual encounters or people simply using each other to pass the time. Here, one can substitute bedpost notches or loneliness for information gathering. Which is worse, though?

View photos (Credit: Netflix) More

We’re invited to question who makes these rules mandatory. What environment are these people actually living in?