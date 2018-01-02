'Black Mirror' Easter eggs that prove the shared universe theory

Charlie Brooker’s series of modern tech fables consist of perfectly self-contained stories, but now, as season 4 hits Netflix, we look at the ways the Black Mirror episodes reference one another to prove every episode takes place in the same warped universe.

UKN News Tickers

The good old-fashioned ticker tape is where fans first started to notice that Black Mirror stories were bleeding into one another. UKN is the show’s always-on news service and spans across all series. It’s here that we saw the headline “Geraint Fitch cleared of wrongdoing following paparazzi scuffle”, which appears in two episodes: ‘The Waldo Moment’ and ‘The National Anthem’. In episode ‘Hated In The Nation’, UKN also announces that the MASS weapons tech as seen in ‘Men Against Fire’ is going into production, and that game creator Shou Saito, introduced in ‘Playtest’, has created an “immersive new gaming system”. The ‘White Christmas’ special also features a UKN ticker that references MP Liam Munroe from ‘The Waldo Moment’ and his sexting scandal. Basically, if there’s a cross-reference to be made between episodes, you’ll find it on UKN.

Prime Minister Michael Callow

Star of the very first episode ‘The National Anthem’, in which the PM is blackmailed into copulating with a pig live on TV, Michael Callow is not seen again in any other episodes, but he is referenced multiple times. In season 3 episode ‘Shut Up And Dance’, we see a headline online that says ‘PM Callow to divorce’. Things seem to have got worse for former PM Callow by season 3 episode ‘Nosedive’, as seen in a Michael Callow social media post on Lacie’s computer: “Just got thrown out of the zoo again :(”. Looks like that pig incident wasn’t isolated.

Victoria Skillane and White Bear

‘White Bear’ is the episode that Brooker would most like to make a sequel to, but in the meantime we’ll have to make do with the multiple references to the shocking episode. Season 4 episode ‘Black Museum’ has a White Bear exhibit on show, but if you go back to seasons 2 and 3 there are loads of other references. In ‘Hated By The Nation’, Faye Marsay’s cop Blue says she worked on the “Rannoch killings” (the crime behind ‘White Bear’), while the #DeathTo hashtag on Twitter is trending with protagonist Victoria Skillane’s name. If you really squint, you can just make out a news ticker that says Skillane attempted suicide in her jail cell. Elsewhere, ‘Playtest’ features the ‘White Bear‘ logo used as part of a tech demo, while ‘Shut Up And Dance’ has an online news story referencing the Victoria Skillane trial. ‘White Christmas’ goes one better and reveals that the Skillane appeal was rejected. Whether or not we ever return to the world of ‘White Bear’, it’s never stopped evolving.

‘Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)’

