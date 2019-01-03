Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Actor Will Poulter Steps Away from Twitter to Focus on His Mental Health

Will Poulter is taking a social media break.

The Black Mirror: Bandersnatch actor, 25, revealed on Wednesday that he was stepping away from Twitter to focus on his mental health.

“In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter,” he began the announcement.

Before discussing the reason behind his decision, Poulter thanked his Black Mirror fans for their support in the days following the Netflix interactive film’s premiere on Dec. 28. “It’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce,” he said.

The actor, who plays game creator Colin Ritman, then went on to explain how he has struggled with balancing the positives and negatives that are often brought on from using social media.

“There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided,” he said. “It’s a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.”

“I don’t want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful,” he added, noting that he would still be posting on behalf of the campaigns and charities he has teamed up with, including an anti-bullying organization.

“I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone,” Poulter continued.

“This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path,” he finished, before signing the note: “With love, Will”

At this time, it is not clear how long Poulter intends on stepping away from the social media platform.

Poulter joins a long list of stars who have chosen to take breaks from social media, many of which were due to mental health reasons.

Kanye West, Ruby Rose, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Millie Bobby Brown, Cardi B, Armie Hammer, and Ed Sheeran are just some of the musicians and actors who decided to also step away from the platforms.

