The Black Keys Unveil 2024 ‘International Players’ Tour Dates

The Black Keys should have UGK and Outkast’s 2007 hit “Int’l Players Anthem” blast through every arena they take the stage on during their forthcoming tour — it would only be fitting. The band has announced the 2024 International Players tour in support of their forthcoming album Ohio Players, out Friday. The North American run of shows will feature special guests The Head And The Heart on select dates.

The International Players tour will run for 31 dates, beginning in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 17 and wrapping in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 12. The Black Keys will make stops in Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, Louisville, New York, Baltimore, Chicago, and more. The band will also perform two hometown shows in Ohio.

General sale for the tour will begin on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Presales will run throughout the week through Live Nation and the official Black Keys website.

Ohio Players marks the studio album number 12 for the Black Keys and their first since 2022’s Dropout Boogie. “We’d never worked harder to make a record. It’s never taken us this long to make an album. We took our time and did it right,” Dan Auerbach shared in a statement earlier this year.

“We had this epiphany: ‘We can call our friends to help us make music.’ It’s funny because we both write songs with other people – Dan all the time [as a solo artist and producer], me when I’m producing a record. That’s what we do,” Patrick Carney added. “What we wanted to accomplish with this record was make something that was fun. And something that most bands 20 years into their career don’t make, which is an approachable, fun record that is also cool.”

The Black Keys 2024 International Players Tour Dates

Sept. 17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Sept. 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Sept. 28 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Sept. 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct. 13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center

Oct. 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Nov. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

