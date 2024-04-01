The Black Keys Unveil 2024 ‘International Players’ Tour Dates
The Black Keys should have UGK and Outkast’s 2007 hit “Int’l Players Anthem” blast through every arena they take the stage on during their forthcoming tour — it would only be fitting. The band has announced the 2024 International Players tour in support of their forthcoming album Ohio Players, out Friday. The North American run of shows will feature special guests The Head And The Heart on select dates.
The International Players tour will run for 31 dates, beginning in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 17 and wrapping in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 12. The Black Keys will make stops in Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Toronto, Nashville, Louisville, New York, Baltimore, Chicago, and more. The band will also perform two hometown shows in Ohio.
General sale for the tour will begin on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Presales will run throughout the week through Live Nation and the official Black Keys website.
Ohio Players marks the studio album number 12 for the Black Keys and their first since 2022’s Dropout Boogie. “We’d never worked harder to make a record. It’s never taken us this long to make an album. We took our time and did it right,” Dan Auerbach shared in a statement earlier this year.
“We had this epiphany: ‘We can call our friends to help us make music.’ It’s funny because we both write songs with other people – Dan all the time [as a solo artist and producer], me when I’m producing a record. That’s what we do,” Patrick Carney added. “What we wanted to accomplish with this record was make something that was fun. And something that most bands 20 years into their career don’t make, which is an approachable, fun record that is also cool.”
The Black Keys 2024 International Players Tour Dates
Sept. 17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Sept. 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Sept. 28 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Sept. 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct. 13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center
Oct. 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Nov. 01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov. 02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Nov. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
