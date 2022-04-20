Black-ish' leaves fans emotional but grateful following series finale

After eight wonderful seasons, the last episode of Black-ish aired Tuesday night, and the series finale drew many emotional fan reactions on Twitter.

The long-running comedy series explored underrepresented Black culture on network television. And on Tuesday, one grateful fan tweeted , “Great run Black-ish. Thank You for all the laughs and heartfelt moments, putting focus on the Real World, how it is to be "Black In America". While another fan wrote , “It’s taken me eight seasons but I’m gonna say it… Black-ish is for me … what The Cosby Show was to my parents.”