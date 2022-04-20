Black-ish' leaves fans emotional but grateful following series finale

After eight wonderful seasons, the last episode of Black-ish aired Tuesday night, and the series finale drew many emotional fan reactions on Twitter.

The long-running comedy series explored underrepresented Black culture on network television. And on Tuesday, one grateful fan tweeted, “Great run Black-ish. Thank You for all the laughs and heartfelt moments, putting focus on the Real World, how it is to be "Black In America". While another fan wrote, “It’s taken me eight seasons but I’m gonna say it… Black-ish is for me … what The Cosby Show was to my parents.”

Even though the finale was emotional for some fans, Black-ish tweeted, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. The magic we felt from Black-ish will remain for a lifetime. Here’s to new beginnings and thank you for being a part of the journey.”

