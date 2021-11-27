We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's a Bose bonanza! Score speakers, headphones, earbuds and more at rock-bottom prices. (Photo: Bose)

Bose is the first name in sound. When you see that familiar logo, you know you’re going to hear something beautiful. It’s the kind of brand that rarely goes on sale, and that's because it doesn’t have to: Folks are willing to pay a premium for excellent audio.

So we were thrilled to discover that retailers like Amazon, Walmart, QVC and HSN are delivering massive Black Friday discounts on Bose products — think speakers, headphones, wireless earbuds, soundbars and more. Get yourself something to make the news sound better, your music more danceable, and the dialogue on your latest Netflix obsession crisp and clear. You deserve it!

Here are the best and brightest Black Friday Bose deals. Scoop up these items fast — at these prices, they won’t last.

Bose headphones

These cans have never been so cheap — grab 'em fast! (Photo: Bose)

All-time lowest price alert! On sale for $179 — from $229, the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II will rock your world with rich sound and deep bass. Shoppers love the ultra-soft ear cushions for listening in supreme comfort. And you’ll get 15 hours of juice per charge — that’s three hours more than you’d get with the Beats wireless headphones. Just sayin'.

“I purchased these headphones for my wife,” wrote an Amazon shopper. “These headphones are fantastic. I find myself ‘borrowing’ them often. The sound quality is amazing...The foam earpiece fits comfortably around your full ear and does not cause discomfort or pressure. You can easily transition from music to phone calls and back.”

$179 $229 at Amazon

More Bose headphone deals:

Bose speakers

Save nearly 40 percent on the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II. (Photo: Bose)

Fifty dollars off its usual price (just $79!), this refurbished Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II is a water-resistant audio wonder. It sports Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, so you can simply tap your smartphone to it for instant pairing. And don't stress about the refurbished part — it's been thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced just like a new product, and the warranty applies too.

"A fifth member of any family," shared a satisfied Bose shopper. "The speaker goes on vacation, beach, gardening, drowns out what the kids are listening to in the other room. Think of it as the parent-sitter."

Grab it in fun colors, including Coral Red (shown), Aqua Blue, Citron, Polar white, Triple Midnight and Soft black.

$79 $129 at Bose

More Bose speaker deals:

More Bose audio gear

Block out the world, so you can focus on your music. (Photo: Amazon)

Right now, Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds are on sale for just $199 — that’s $80 off the original price of $279 at Amazon — the all-time lowest price we’ve ever seen on these buds! Ever!

What makes them special? The brilliant in-ear design makes them rest comfortably and securely in your ears. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, so they won’t suddenly die or slip if you’re in the middle of a workout. And since they’re by Bose, the sound quality is out of this world: Clear, rich and balanced. Rest assured, you can enjoy all your favorite music and podcasts without skipping a beat. Did we mention noise canceling?!

"These are top-notch earbuds," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "Bose has really done it this time. Superb noise cancelation, deep rich sound and totally comfortable fit. They bury the AirPods Pro. No contest."

$199 $279 at Amazon

More Bose audio gear deals:

