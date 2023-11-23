Will there be a Black Friday Apple TV Plus deal?

In the mania of all the Black Friday streaming deals, people are finding great ways to save money on all the best streaming services: Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock and more all have discounts.

But what about the streaming services that don't currently have Black Friday deals? For example, could there be an Apple TV Plus free trial?

We'll investigate, to help you figure out the best way of signing up to Apple TV Plus while also saving money.

Is there currently a Black Friday Apple TV Plus deal?

At the time of writing, there's no Apple TV Plus deal for Black Friday, so if you sign up now, you'll still have to pay full price.

That being said, there are ways to save money on Apple TV Plus that aren't Black Friday specific. Our favorite is Apple TV Plus free trials (click here for our full guide). These let you sign up for between a month and six months for free, if you're applicable for them.

But what about Black Friday? Despite there being no Apple TV Plus free trial, you shouldn't ignore the sales...

Apple Black Friday deals

One of the many ways to get a free trial for Apple TV Plus is simply by buying an Apple product.

People who buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac (ie, any of the devices that you can use to watch an Apple show) are entitled to 3 free months of Apple TV Plus.

Thankfully, lots of these products do get plenty of Black Friday deals, so you can save money on tech you were going to buy anyway, and net some free Apple TV Plus time in one swoop.

You can use our AI deal finder to search for discounts on your chosen products below:

Some retailers are, during Black Friday, offering longer trials if you buy an Apple product. However Currys in the UK will give you 5 months' subscription if you pick up an Apple product from then, however it'd be misleading to refer to this as an Apple TV Plus deal since it's just a perk of a separate deal.

What are the chances of an Apple TV Plus Black Friday deal?

Honestly, you shouldn't hold your breath for a Black Friday deal on an Apple TV Plus subscription.

This is because there's no precedent for it. Apple may discount its products, but TV Plus hasn't seen a Black Friday discount in the past.

It'd be even more tempting to see such a discount this year, thanks to recent Apple TV Plus price hikes. We'll let you know if we're proven wrong and an Apple TV Plus free trial does begin, but it seems unlikely.