Black 'Big Brother' contestants achieve something that never happened in the first 22 seasons

Big Brother fans were celebrating Thursday night, not because Brandon "Frenchie" French was evicted (though that was great news to some), but because history was made following the live eviction, when Xavier Prather won this week's Head of Household competition.

Xavier winning HOH is a big deal because it is the first time in Big Brother history that two Black contestants won the coveted title back-to-back. Last week being Kyland Young's HOH.

As you can imagine, Big Brother fans, who have already been celebrating the most diverse cast yet, were absolutely thrilled over the historic moment.

2 black hoh’s back to back for the first time in big brother history. #bb23 pic.twitter.com/x7nylLiPHR — HANNAH GHEESLING 😙🤎 (@christi30509546) July 23, 2021

First time in BBUS history back to back BIPOC HOH wins! #TheCookout is safe another week! #BB23 pic.twitter.com/uSzKK4JtQX — Justceec1 (@justceec1) July 23, 2021

2 Black men back-to-back for HOH



BB1-BB22 could never #BB23 — ⭐️ (@realitytvplease) July 23, 2021

A black man has won HOH in back to back weeks for the 1st time EVER in Big Brother history! It truly is a new beginning #BB23 pic.twitter.com/e7FAyvG6yG — L.B 👑 (@BB4ever24) July 23, 2021

2 white males gone two weeks in a row, a back to back historic HoH win, everyone shutting down the misogynist ahole, women successfully working together, micro-aggressions being flipped around... We EARNED this season. #BB23 pic.twitter.com/jb6pEamFs4 — 🔥PopTartGangster🔥 (@megamuffin5285) July 23, 2021

2 Black HOH’s back to back?? HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE Y’ALL!!! #BB23 pic.twitter.com/z7XyPvfe7R — Jimmy (@DojasReality) July 23, 2021

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN BIG BROTHER HISTORY, TWO BLACK MEN HAVE WON HOH BACK TO BACK #BB23 pic.twitter.com/4mHEGyfFHB — Nick (@BBSuperFan0) July 23, 2021

Not only does this season feature the most BIPOC contestants in the last 21 years but, thus far, Season 23 seems to be breaking a lot of traditions. A pleasant change from seasons past, where BB has been slammed and criticized for its notorious reputation for controversies regarding race and predictable alliances and wins.

All five Season 23 Black BB contestants – Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland, and Xavier – have formed an alliance called "The Cookout," which seems to be one of the, if not the strongest alliance in the house. And with Travis Long and Frenchie evicted, this season is shaping up to be one of the most fan-rewarding seasons yet.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

