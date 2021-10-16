Dwayne Johnson reveals disturbing first look at Black Adam, says he was 'born to play' the DC anti-hero

Dwayne Johnson reveals first look at Black Adam superhero. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dwayne Johnson is getting ready to make his superhero debut.

The Jungle Cruise star appeared at the DC FanDome on Saturday, October 16 to tease the first look at his upcoming comic book film Black Adam, in which he plays the titular character. In the caption of a video from the event he shared on Instagram, Johnson wrote, "He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is BLACK ADAM."

Johnson also shared a short scene from the upcoming movie, which is still in post-production, announcing, "This is the kind of project that comes around once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam."

While Black Adam has been both a supervillain and a superhero in the DC Comics universe, it's unclear from the clip whether he's fighting on the side of good or evil. He does, however, use just his bare hands to crumble someone to ash, so, you know, do your own math on that one.

Johnson has been excitedly preparing for Black Adam for quite some time now — and that includes hitting the workout room harder than ever. Back in July, he shared just how physically challenging the role was in an Instagram post.

"This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless - hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week - but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM," he shared. "To deliver the antihero you’ve been waiting for and you deserve. Final week of production. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Do not go gentle."