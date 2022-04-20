Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge, Blasts Kardashians in Ongoing Lawsuit

Image via Getty/Arnold Turner

Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni has threatened the judge in her daughter’s lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan after she was banned from the courtroom.

Chyna’s mother Toni went on an explicit rant against the family amid the ongoing suit in an Instagram Live stream on Monday, TMZ reported. She said the family “looked dead” and “homeless,” and compared Kris Jenner to a character from Saw.

“Kris had on a fucking crusty ass tan suit with one button,” she said. “Y’all see that motherfucking thing that be on the tricycle [in] Saw? … They look scary in real life.” Toni also suggested Khloé took Xanax before attending the hearing on Monday.

Tokyo’s IG Live session came after she made an appearance in court, which now looks like it’ll be her last appearance in the trial. The Kardashians’ attorney Michael Rhodes told the judge that Toni had made threatening comments online, and as a result she will no longer be allowed in the courtroom.

Tokyo Toni hosted another Live session on Tuesday from outside the courthouse. TMZ reported that she said, “This put me out the courtroom? … Oh, I can’t wait. I’m gonna get that judge.” Sources told Page Six that the FBI has been contacted over the threat, because even veiled threats can be a federal offense.

Chyna is suing Kris Jenner and Kim, Khloé, and Kylie over accusations the family essentially “killed” her short-lived reality series Rob & Chyna. Earlier this month, Chyna said she was focusing her full attention on the lawsuit. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS,” she stated.

