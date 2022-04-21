Blac Chyna Says She Was 'Being Funny' When She Once Held Unloaded Gun Around Rob Kardashian: Trial

Blac Chyna

Amy Sussman/Getty Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna testified for the second day in the ongoing trial between her and the Kardashian family.

The legal battle first started in 2017, when Chyna — born Angela White — sued ex Rob Kardashian and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

While appearing in court on Wednesday, Chyna, 33, offered details about a December 2016 fight that allegedly occurred between her and her ex-fiancé, 35, on the same day it was announced that their reality show, Rob & Chyna, would be renewed for a second season.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Blac Chyna and the Kardashian Family's Court Case

"We were enjoying each other's company. Throwing money… being silly," Chyna testified, adding that she tore Rob's shirt while they were "playing."

At one point while Rob was on FaceTime with friends, Chyna allegedly held up an unloaded gun that he kept on his nightstand. "I am being funny," she said while describing the incident. Chyna alleged that Rob also thought the incident "was funny."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During cross examination by Kardashian-Jenner attorney Michael Rhodes, Chyna denied she pointed a gun at Rob's head while he was lying on his stomach on the bed in the bedroom while FaceTiming with a friend. She alleged he didn't try to get away from her, reiterating, "It was a joke, to him, too. I was playing."

She also denied her finger was on the trigger and said the gun was pointed towards the sky, saying, "I didn't point it at him."

RELATED: Kardashians Appear in Court for Jury Selection in the Family's Case Against Blac Chyna

Rhodes alleged during opening statements Tuesday that Chyna also attempted to strangle Rob with an iPhone cord at one point, to which she denied, saying she was "being playful."

Story continues

Chyna claimed she jokingly approached Rob with the cord to get his attention because he was playing video games and ignoring her.

The following morning, the model claimed she and Rob had an argument after he accused her of cheating, also alleging that the Arthur George sock designer regularly went through her phone, and even questioned whether their daughter, 5-year-old Dream, was his.

Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani alleged that after Rob and Chyna's fight is when the Kardashian family began plotting the end of the former couple's reality show.

RELATED VIDEO: Kardashians Appear in Court for Jury Selection in the Family's Case Against Blac Chyna

Because the program got pulled, Ciani said that her client lost out on the potential to earn millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts; however, Rhodes maintained that Rob & Chyna was canceled by E! because the couple called off their engagement and split for good in February 2017.

In a filing obtained by PEOPLE in 2017, Chyna claimed she has suffered "significant damages" since Rob's social media rampage in July 2017, in which he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity.

According to the lawsuit, Chyna also claimed that the nude photo scandal — along with influence from the Kardashian family — led to E! canceling her reality show Rob & Chyna.

Rob later denied the physical and verbal assault claims brought against him by Chyna. In December 2017, attorneys for Rob, Kris, and Kim filed a "demurrer" challenging the basis of Chyna's lawsuit against them and asking a judge to dismiss her case.

In November 2018, Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom announced in a statement that "the court rejected the Kardashian family's request to strike Chyna's entire lawsuit."

According to Bloom, instead, the court "struck only portions of six paragraphs out of a 317 paragraph complaint."

"Most important, all of Chyna's legal claims stay in," Bloom continued. "Chyna will therefore be permitted to have her day in court."