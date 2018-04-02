Blac Chyna Says She'll Protect Kids 'At All Cost' After Fight Video Shows Her Swinging Stroller

Blac Chyna is on the defensive after video surfaced of her allegedly involved in a public altercation over the weekend.

The reality star and mom of two — 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 16-month-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian — was filmed allegedly getting into an argument at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Easter Sunday. In the video, she is seen removing her jacket before grabbing a pink stroller shaped like a miniature car and swinging it around wildly.

Chyna, donning a skin-tight body suit, then appears to pace angrily before attempting to grab the stroller again, but she is held back by others.

Neither of her children were in the stroller or appeared in the video.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight ???????? pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

Chyna later posted a message to her Instagram story alluding to the incident, suggesting that she acted out in response to a fellow park patron trying to touch one of her kids.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she said. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

She signed the note, “Love, King and Dreams Mommy.”

A rep for Chyna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

The family’s Easter holiday started off on a happier note, with Chyna sharing Snapchat videos of Dream excitedly riding in the stroller and later giving her big brother a hug as he sat on the front.

Kardashian also recently shared a photo of his daughter happily sitting in the pink toy.