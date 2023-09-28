Blac Chyna reveals 'best thing' about new relationship with Derrick Milano
Blac Chyna insists she and new boyfriend Derrick Milano are a "power couple" as she reveals the "best thing" about their relationship.
Blac Chyna insists she and new boyfriend Derrick Milano are a "power couple" as she reveals the "best thing" about their relationship.
Apple has launched a new iPhone Wallet feature that lets UK users see their current account balance, along with recent deposits and payments.
Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.
'America's Got Talent 'goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.
In a "Season 10 miracle," Ken Jeong guessed the duck-faced celebrity's identity correctly. This time, he really did know exactly who this was.
Epic Games filed a cert petition with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, setting things in motion for the highest court in the land to reexamine if Apple's software business violates federal antitrust laws. Apple will likely file a petition soon too, taking issue with a previous ruling that was partially sympathetic to Epic's complaints. Epic Games, which makes Fortnite and runs its own software marketplace, the Epic Games Store, initially sued Apple back in 2020.
Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.
The scent lasts a long time, too.
Eugenia Cooney has been a fixture on YouTube for over a decade. But for the last few years, fans have been growing increasingly concerned.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.