Blac Chyna, After Quitting OnlyFans, Joins ‘Female Empowerment’ Subscription Platform Passes Where Adult Content Is Banned

Blac Chyna was among the highest earners on OnlyFans, reportedly making millions per month on the adult-content-friendly creator subscription platform.

But the model, rapper, TV personality and influencer, whose real name is Angela White, quit OnlyFans earlier this year — saying at the time that it was a “dead end” for her and that she wanted to set an example going forward for her two kids.

Now Chyna has announced that she is joining a different subscription-based creator platform: Passes, where no nudity or sexual content is allowed.

On Passes, for the new chapter in her life, Chyna’s content “will feature a variety of topics that are important to her such as her spirituality, running her business, favorite recipes and cooking tips, fitness routines, and an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at more personal life experiences,” like getting her filler dissolved and quitting alcohol and nicotine, per the company.

On Passes, Chyna’s account costs $9.99 per month for access to all her content, with lower-priced tiers for access to “day in the life” ($6.99), workout ($3.99) and cooking ($3.99) content. The startup says creators keep 90% of their subscription revenue, with Passes taking a 10% cut plus 30 cents per transaction.

“I am so grateful to join Passes, a female-owned platform that lets me show my true self to better connect with my growing community,” Blac Chyna said in a statement. “The last year has been transformative for my mental and physical health, and I look forward to sharing more of that journey on Passes. My hope is that telling my story will help people feel less alone and more supported in whatever struggles they may be going through.”

Lucy Guo, founder and CEO of Passes, said the company’s mission was to let creators make money without having to try to swing brand-sponsorship deals. “At Passes, we understand that the best way to grow your brand and business is to be able to directly connect with your fans, so we strive to help turn them into superfans. We are thrilled to welcome Angela and her fans to the platform!” she said.

Founded in 2022, Miami-based Passes raised $9 million in funding earlier this year from investors including Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media. In July, Passes acquired Funhouse, another creator-monetization startup, for an undisclosed sum.

Prior to Passes, Guo co-founded artificial intelligence firm Scale AI in 2016 and left the company in 2018 to co-found Backend Capital, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, where she currently serves as a general partner. Guo studied computer science and human-computer interaction at Carnegie Mellon University but dropped out to pursue a Thiel Fellowship, a scholarship and business mentorship founded by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

Watch a video with Chyna and Guo about the influencer joining Passes at this link.

In 2017, Blac Chyna sued the Kardashians, alleging they defamed her and that the famous family convinced E! to cancel her reality show, “Rob & Chyna,” in which she co-starred with Rob Kardashian. In 2022, a jury reached a verdict in the Kardashians’ favor, finding the none of the family members defamed Blac Chyna or interfered with her TV deal.

