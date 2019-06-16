Blac Chyna Is PISSED at Rob Kardashian and His Family Over This Dream-Being-on-Reality-TV Thing

From Cosmopolitan

Rob Kardashian is trying to stop ex Blac Chyna from having their daughter Dream on her new reality TV show.

Chyna is pissed about it, saying that the Kardashians have filmed Dream without her consent, and she called their show "stale and contrived."

It looks like this is the weekend of messy celeb breakup drama, from Bella Thorne and Mod Sun publicly feuding about her passport to the Jordan Craig/Tristan Thompson/Khloé Kardashian situation, from which we all just learned that Tristan only saw his son Prince NINE times in two years. But we're not talking about any of those breakups right now, cause we're gonna talk about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, who are currently very upset with each other.

Yesterday it was reported that after Chyna sent Rob a release form for their daughter Dream to appear on her show, The Real Blac Chyna, Rob responded with a letter from his attorney basically saying that it's not going to happen.

Now, Chyna is pissed at Rob, especially since, she claims, the Kardashians insisted that Dream appear on their reality TV show. And Chyna also adds that Rob didn't get her approval to for E! to film Dream, even though we can assume that he technically needed to because they share 50/50 custody of their daughter.

Last night she posted a statement on Instagram about it, saying, "As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child'...Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream [sic] participation in the show."

She also takes the opportunity to drag the Kardashians, writing:

I also would have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, Including an entire scene being Dream's birthday party, again without my consent...My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.

Woof. Stay tuned for Kris Jenner's and/or the Kardashian lawyer's response to all of this!





