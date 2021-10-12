Blac Chyna goes on expletive-filled rant at airport over COVID-19 vaccine: 'Get the shot!'

Blac Chyna's outburst about COVID-19 vaccinations captured on video. (Photo: Reuters)

Blac Chyna really wants people to get vaccinated.

Rob Kardashian's former fiancé went on an expletive-filled tirade at Miami International Airport on Sunday, yelling at people to "go get the shot!" It's unclear what set Chyna off, who happened to be maskless. Multiple clips from the rant have been posted online.

"Go get checked out," the 33-year-old model began. "It’s sad, and it really blows the f*** out of me... go get the shot! "

Chyna continued, "The same thing that you have to do to enroll your kids [in school] ... this is why people's grandparents are dying and s***... Go get the f****** vaccine and stop being stupid, hoe."

The video went viral and Chyna was a trending topic on Tuesday.

Dr. Fauci better watch out because Blac Chyna might be coming for his job. This is the public service announcement some of y’all needed about this damn vaccine 😂💉 pic.twitter.com/yetHj6lTLU — REVOLT (@revolttv) October 12, 2021

Blac Chyna out here doing Fauci work about the vaccine in our airports. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/CZfEDdRVlo — Soleil Moon Child 🇵🇦 (@LovEvolve) October 12, 2021

The CDC enlists blac chyna to bring vaccine awareness to patrons at a national airport. 💅 https://t.co/Vu4CFDjpGC — Fuzion Frenzy 🙌🏽😅 (@Xaivier2021) October 12, 2021

According to TMZ, Chyna was set off by a fan wanting a photo. Chyna supposedly started yelling about how the woman — and everyone — better be vaccinated.