Jody Cundy: 'Leaving Strictly is bittersweet'

Jody Cundy said it was "bittersweet" to no longer be involved in Strictly Come Dancing.

The Paralympian, from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was the fourth contestant to leave the hit BBC show with his dance partner Jowita Przystal.

The pair finished bottom of the week four leader board, with a score of 19, for the second week running.

Mr Cundy said he "loved every minute" of Strictly and added he was "kind of missing it now".

Mr Cundy and Ms Przystal performed their salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini, but eventually found themselves in the dance-off with Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer.

The judges decided to save Mr Kadi and Ms Hauer.

Mr Cundy, 45, said: "From the time that I've been in Strictly, it's been Strictly, Strictly, Strictly.

"I don't feel like I've had much of a life outside that, but it's been a good life and I am kind of missing it now."

The eight-time Gold medal winner at the Summer Paralympics, who also holds 23 World Championships titles, said he has enjoyed being "in the public eye and not in Paralympian gear".

"I was coming straight out of the World Championships, where I had won a gold and a silver medal, so it was nice to continue that support and just spread the word about how amazing the Paralympics are and how much Paralympic athletes are doing," he said.

He said he loved the sequins, spray tan and costumes that come with Strictly, adding, "the work that goes on with wardrobe and make-up is phenomenal".

Mr Cundy said: "I am now getting as strong as I can on the bike to prepare for the World Championships, which are in Rio in March, and if all goes well there, hopefully try to book a ticket to Paris to compete in the Paralympics."

