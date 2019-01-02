Birdman Announces Breakup With Toni Braxton: 'It’s Over'

Nearly a year after getting engaged, Toni Braxton and Birdman are calling it quits.

The power couple announced their split via Instagram. Braxton had a cryptic start to the new year, writing, “Starting a new chapter isn’t alway an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

The R&B singer deleted the rest of her IG feed, and Birdman also scrubbed his posts. According to Page Six, the two have unfollowed each other. In a since-deleted post, E! News reports the Cash Money founder confirmed the split by writing, “It’s over…” on his Instagram story.

Braxton told Wendy Williams back in November that she and Birdman would likely be married before the end of the year but had trouble picking a date. Birdman sealed the deal with a $5 million ring that Braxton later lost.

Unfortunately, sometime between November and NYE, things took a turn for the worst.

"We almost had a date," the singer revealed. "Well, we had two dates. But we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama. And I was like, 'The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together.' [But] I couldn't get us all together."

