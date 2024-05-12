Binge the entire 'Where Secrets Go to Die' podcast
Sex work, small-town gossip, a violent cop, love, drugs and a missing man — the full eight-episode podcast series "Where Secrets Go To Die: The Disappearance of Derrick Henagan" is now out at freep.com/secrets for Free Press subscribers.
The podcast is based on long-form, investigative journalism. It follows Detroit Free Press reporter and host John Wisely as he probes Henagan's 2008 disappearance in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
What seems like a typical cold case, if there is such a thing, quickly turns into an examination of the unique setting of the U.P. as Wisely uncovers suspicions surrounding locals and cops alike and surprising police reports.
Wisely takes listeners on a body hunt with a cadaver dog in the woods, hears reports of a bleach run and "blood all over," confronts Michigan State Police and more in the series.
