Binge the entire 'Where Secrets Go to Die' podcast

Sex work, small-town gossip, a violent cop, love, drugs and a missing man — the full eight-episode podcast series "Where Secrets Go To Die: The Disappearance of Derrick Henagan" is now out at freep.com/secrets for Free Press subscribers.

The podcast is based on long-form, investigative journalism. It follows Detroit Free Press reporter and host John Wisely as he probes Henagan's 2008 disappearance in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

What seems like a typical cold case, if there is such a thing, quickly turns into an examination of the unique setting of the U.P. as Wisely uncovers suspicions surrounding locals and cops alike and surprising police reports.

Robin Chan, left, and John Wisely, an audio producer and reporter with the Detroit Free Press, stand on the snow early morning in Newberry on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Wisely takes listeners on a body hunt with a cadaver dog in the woods, hears reports of a bleach run and "blood all over," confronts Michigan State Police and more in the series.

Contact us: 248-702-4092 or through encrypted email at wiselyj@proton.me

