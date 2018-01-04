The most binge-able box sets of all time revealed

New research has revealed something all Game of Thrones fans already know: the epic HBO/Sky Atlantic fantasy show is the most binge-able box set of all time.

The hit series tells the story of nine noble families battling for the Iron Throne and control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Multi-award winning and nominated for Best Television Series for the Golden Globes 2018, Game of Thrones has taken the TV world by storm since it launched in 2011 and made Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke household names.

In second place was Breaking Bad, which tells the story of cancer-stricken teacher Walter White’s illegal quest to raise enough money to secure his family’s future by manufacturing and dealing crystal meth.

It was closely followed by the quintessentially British, Downton Abbey. Here’s the full list.

Top 20 most ‘bingeable’ box sets:

1. Game of Thrones

2. Breaking Bad

3. Downton Abbey

4. The Walking Dead

5. Sopranos

6. 24

7. Sex and the City

8. “Other”

9. Lost

10. The Wire

11. Peaky Blinders

12. Dexter

13. Orange is the New Black

14. House of Cards

15. True Blood

16. Gossip Girl

17. Sons of Anarchy

18. Spooks

19. Homeland

20. Desperate Housewives





The research, carried out among 2,000 adults ranked The Walking Dead as the fourth most binge-able box set.

And the critically-acclaimed Sopranos came in at number five.

Steve Mitchell, Head of TV Product Management at Samsung UK, which commissioned the study, said: “We’ve seen over the last few years that there has been a radical change in how people watch TV and their favourite programmes.

”Whether through box sets or streaming, we all have an opportunity to watch whatever content we want at a time that’s convenient for us.

“Television can be powerful and thought provoking medium and with our QLED technology, which offers unrivalled colour, deep blacks and bold contrast levels – viewers are able to immerse themselves even more with the most life-like picture to date.”

The research also found one in five agree they watch more TV series now than they did five years’ ago.

And an equal number admit they ‘box set binge’ more regularly too.

The research, conducted via OnePoll.com, also found many are eager to learn the fates of their beloved characters, with Game of Thrones being the series the nation are most excited about returning

In fact, the study revealed 44 per cent of adults said they now prefer to watch TV ‘on demand’.

And one in five revealed they like to watch their favourite shows over and over again.

Via SWNS

Read more

13 times The Simpsons predicted the future

Stranger Things S2 was a huge disappointment

The 10 best Game of Thrones episodes ranked