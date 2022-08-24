Bindi Irwin Shares Moment Daughter Recognizes Grandpa At Zoo

Crikey! Bindi Irwin is making us all tear up a little bit.

On Tuesday, Irwin, 24, took to Instagram to share an emotional video of Grace Warrior recognizing a photo of grandparents, Terri and Steve Irwin, at the Australia Zoo.

The toddler, who turned 1 in March, walks past a large mural photo of the couple holding a koala bear, and points to her beloved grandparents before seemingly trying to hug the wall.

Grace Warrior poses with a photo of her grandparents at Australia Zoo. (@bindisueirwin via Instagram)

Before the video ends, Irwin asks Grace to point to Grandpa Crocodile and Bunny — the family’s sweet monikers for Steve and Terri Irwin — as well as the koala.

Grace Warrior, 1, points to Grandpa Crocodile during a zoo walk with mom, Bindi Irwin. (@bindisueirwin via Instagram)

"Tears in my eyes as I share this video," Irwin captioned the clip. "We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful."

More than 4,000 fans commented on the emotional moment.

"We’re all crying now," one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in, "Why did I just cry my eyes out! So beautiful.... I just love her. We all still hold Steve close in our hearts too, lil mate."

Earlier this year, Irwin shared the emotional way she was honoring her late dad on his 60th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior,” Irwin captioned the Instagram post. “Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on."