Bindi Irwin Shares Health Update After Painful, Decade-Long Endometriosis Journey

When it comes to Bindi Irwin's health, she feels she's been "given a second chance at life."

Two months after undergoing surgery for endometriosis—a condition in which the endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus, per Johns Hopkins Medicine—the daughter of the late Steve Irwin offered insight into her health and road to healing.

"I don't think you realize how much chronic pain you're in until that's lifted from you," Bindi exclusively told E! News at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles on May 6. "There are times when it was excruciating and then times when it was a constant battle. Now, to be given this gift, it feels like a second chance at life. I'm so grateful. "

The 24-year-old explained that had it not been for her family's encouragement, she would've still been living in pain.

"They are the reason that I am standing here and not in bed," Bindi said. "I hope that people that hear about this story will be encouraged to fight for their own health."

These days, the Australian conservationist—who shares 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell—revealed that she's doing so much better.

But she reminded others that when it comes to asking if she's having more kids, to approach the subject delicately.

"You never know someone's journey and you have no idea what they've been through behind closed doors," she noted. "We feel very grateful that we have Grace, she's our little miracle. I don't know what the future holds for us, so I don't know what is going to happen. But for now, I'm just so thankful we have Grace. Every day I wake up thanking my lucky stars that the world brought her into our lives."

Back in March, Bindi opened up about her battle with endometriosis and why she felt it was time to share her decade-long journey with her followers.

"For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea," she penned in a candid Instagram. "Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc."

Although the zookeeper admitted to being scared of undergoing surgery, she knew she needed to make changes. "To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst," she explained. "I'm on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming."

Bindi closed her post with a powerful message to those experiencing similar issues.

"I'm sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers," she shared. "Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help."

—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows.

