Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Her 'Sunshine,' Daughter Grace Warrior, Playing in Nature

Grace Warrior is following in her parents' nature-loving footsteps!

Bindi Irwin, 23, shared an achingly cute video of her 10-month-old daughter to her Instagram on Thursday, simply captioning the sweet clip, "My sunshine (and her leaf) 💛."

In the video, Grace can be seen casually sitting in the grass with her tiny feet crossed while playing with a leaf and sucking on a pacifier. For the occasion, she's sporting an adorable leaf-printed bib, light pink dress, and printed hat to help protect her skin from the sun. "You Are My Sunshine" also plays in the background of the video.

Irwin, who shares Grace with husband of nearly two years, Chandler Powell, is no stranger to sharing videos and pictures of the tiny tot to her social media feeds, as the wildlife conservationist gives fans frequent updates on her daughter's day-to-day activities.

Earlier this week, Irwin and Powell, 25, celebrated their "beautiful angel" turning 10 months with an adorable bubble-themed photo shoot, posting a handful of pictures on Instagram that showed the nature-loving baby lounging in the grass while being captivated by bubbles all around her.

In January, Irwin also showed fans Grace's precious new habit, calling it her "new favorite thing" her daughter does: poking the lens of a camera whenever it's in front of her.

Earlier this month, Irwin shared that she had received an "empowering" new tattoo that honors both her daughter and her late dad, Steve, explaining the sentimental connotation behind the ink in an Instagram post.

"This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always," she wrote in part. "Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom."

Concluded Irwin: "Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork."