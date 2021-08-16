Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photos of 'Princess' Baby Grace, 4 Months, in Her Own Tiny Lawn Chair

Grace Warrior is sitting comfortably with her family.

Over the weekend, Bindi Irwin shared a gallery of sweet photos on Instagram featuring her 4-month-old baby girl, whom she called a "princess," including two snapshots that show Grace seated in her very own mini lawn chair.

"Our Wildlife Warrior princess. 💛 I wish you could hear all of Grace's 'Ah-Gooo' and 'Gheeeee' noises while these photos were taken. Her smile is the best part of our day," writes Bindi, 23, in the caption.

bindi irwin

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi also shared pictures holding Grace while they smiled together, as well as photos featuring husband Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin. Powell commented on the post, "The happiest little moments ❤️."

Earlier this summer, Irwin opened up to PEOPLE about how life has been since welcoming Grace on March 25.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she said. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

In July, Irwin made her return to Instagram nearly one month after she announced she would be taking a break from social media in order to focus on family. For her comeback post, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a "collection of my favourite moments this month."

"Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us. Can you believe she'll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart. 💛," Irwin wrote at the time.

Some of Irwin's favorite recent memories included the opening of a special bird exhibit dedicated to her daughter, when baby Grace met some baby kangaroos at the Australia Zoo, and taking Grace outside for nature walks.

Last month, Powell posted a sweet photo of the family of three on his Instagram page as he celebrated Bindi's birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing woman I know," he wrote. "Wife, mother, and Wildlife Warrior. My favorite thing about you is your kind heart. You dedicate each day to bringing happiness and love to everyone around you. Today it's our turn to celebrate how incredible you are. I love you ❤️"