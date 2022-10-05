Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Raising Daughter Grace: 'I'll Always Be There for Her'

Khaki isn’t just a colour, it’s an attitude.?? #WildlifeWarriors

When Bindi Irwin was asked to write the foreword for the fifth volume of Good Night Stories from Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Changemakers, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, was onboard immediately.

"The series is absolutely inspiring for young changemakers around the world," Bindi tells PEOPLE of the brand, which is dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls.

Among the artists, activists and entrepreneurs featured in the book are Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Greta Thunberg and Emma Raducanu. Each profiled girl and woman's personal biography is written in the form of a goodnight story for young readers.

"I'm excited for my beautiful daughter to read this series as she grows up, as I know she'll be empowered by the incredible stories shared," says Bindi, who welcomed her first child Grace with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021.

She adds, "It was an honor to write the forward for this book and I hope to encourage the next generations to believe in their strength to make a difference in the world."

Below, Bindi and her mother Terri talk about the close bond they share and their hopes for baby Grace.

PEOPLE: What does the book and the brand mean to you?

Bindi: Reading the stories of so many young changemakers in this book has deeply inspired me and I know it will do the same for everyone who reads their stories. From activists to entrepreneurs, the girls and women in this book are truly shaking up the world for the better and creating long lasting legacies. Rebel Girls reaches beyond the books, they are a movement, motivating youth to create positive change on the planet.

PEOPLE: Terri, when Bindi was growing up, how did you teach her to become a confident, strong woman?

Terri: When Bindi was a little girl, she had the unique experience of growing up at Australia Zoo surrounded by beautiful gardens and wildlife from around the world.

I wanted to give her the opportunity to feel comfortable with public speaking, so she joined me to tell guests about our amazing wildlife, whether it was a Galapagos tortoise demonstration or a koala talk. I felt that if she could learn about wildlife and teach others by addressing a large crowd, she would be able to have the confidence to be a leader in her chosen field.

PEOPLE: Bindi and Terri, what are your hopes for Grace?

Bindi: Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to. I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world. Although, as a mum, I'll always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me.

Terri: My hope for Grace is to be a changemaker for women. I would like her to have the opportunity to be a role model through her specific passions in life. Whatever her chosen field, I hope to be able to give her the tools and confidence to be a leader and an inspiration for other girls. Not only do I believe she can achieve her dreams, I want to encourage her to achieve goals that are even beyond what she dreams possible!