Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Celebrates Easter with Some Cool New Toys

Baby Grace

Grace Warrior is enjoying a family Easter celebration!

On Sunday, the 13-month-old commemorated the festive holiday alongside parents Bindi Irwin, 23, and Chandler Powell, 25, and was gifted a pair of red and yellow shakers.

Irwin and Powell posted a clip of their daughter playing with her cool new toys in an Instagram Reel from Easter.

"Groovy Easter celebrations brought to you by Grace Warrior. 💞," the couple captioned the joint post.

In March, Grace celebrated another very special day: her first birthday!

Irwin and Powell showered their daughter with love for the big milestone by hosting festivities at the Australia Zoo.

Some of the fun-filled activities at the park included a crocodile feeding at the Crocoseum, a live performance with Bluey and Bingo, a safari challenge obstacle course, and a clay workshop.

"Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person," Irwin sweetly captioned a carousel of Instagram photos.

"Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️," she added.

Powell also shared a tribute to his adorable daughter on his own Instagram, writing, "It's been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you've been with us forever. I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart❤️."