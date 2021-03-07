Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Honor ‘Gorgeous’ Daughter on the Way for International Women’s Day

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Bindi and Terri Irwin

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are honoring the women in their life — including their daughter on the way.

The Creating a Conservation Legacy author, 22, included a sweet nod to her baby girl in an International Women's Day tribute to her mother, Terri Irwin.

"Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them," Bindi wrote on social media, pairing the quote with a photo of herself and her mom, 56, cradling her baby bump.

In his own tribute, Powell, 24, also included a shout-out to their daughter on the way.

"This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I'm thankful for the amazing women in my life. My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible," he wrote alongside a group photo with his wife, mother-in-law Terri, as well as his mother and father.

The conservationist added, "This year @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon. ❤️."

Bindi Irwin is currently expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in August, just months after they got married in March.

Since making the announcement, Bindi and Powell have continued to update fans on the journey towards parenthood.



Just last month, the mama-to-be revealed that while she and Powell are waiting to meet their baby girl before naming her, they've already settled on the perfect nickname: Baby Wildlife Warrior.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," Bindi told The Bump. "We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."