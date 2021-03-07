Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Honor ‘Gorgeous’ Daughter on the Way for International Women’s Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram Bindi and Terri Irwin

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are honoring the women in their life — including their daughter on the way.

The Creating a Conservation Legacy author, 22, included a sweet nod to her baby girl in an International Women's Day tribute to her mother, Terri Irwin.

"Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them," Bindi wrote on social media, pairing the quote with a photo of herself and her mom, 56, cradling her baby bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

RELATED: Robert Irwin Says Pregnant Sister Bindi Took Him Calling Her 'Massive' on Live TV 'Pretty Well'

In his own tribute, Powell, 24, also included a shout-out to their daughter on the way.

"This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I'm thankful for the amazing women in my life. My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible," he wrote alongside a group photo with his wife, mother-in-law Terri, as well as his mother and father.

The conservationist added, "This year @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon. ❤️."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell)

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says Late Father Steve Would Have Been a 'Perfect' Grandpa

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says Late Father Steve Would Have Been a ‘Perfect’ Grandpa
Bindi Irwin is currently expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in August, just months after they got married in March.

Since making the announcement, Bindi and Powell have continued to update fans on the journey towards parenthood.

Just last month, the mama-to-be revealed that while she and Powell are waiting to meet their baby girl before naming her, they've already settled on the perfect nickname: Baby Wildlife Warrior.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," Bindi told The Bump. "We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."

Recommended Stories

  • Nicolas Cage Enjoys Carriage Ride with New Wife Riko Shibata in N.Y.C.

    Nicolas Cage tied the knot for a fifth time on Feb. 16

  • 43-year-old hiker dies in fall from 1,488-foot landing in Utah’s Zion National Park

    At least five people have died in falls from nearby trails since 2017.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Commonwealth Message Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview

    Prince Charles also made a public appearance for Commonwealth Day ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

  • Vanessa Bryant Praises Daughter Natalia for Pursuing a Modeling Career: 'Daddy Would Be So Happy'

    Natalia Bryant signed with IMG Models last month

  • See the First Look at Katie Couric on Jeopardy! — the First Female Guest Host in the Show's History

    The previous Jeopardy! guests hosts were champion Ken Jennings and executive producer Mike Richards

  • No joke: Amazon's No. 1 best-selling smart TV is on sale for $100!

    Save more than 30 percent — and see why thousands of Amazon shoppers gave this 24-inch model a perfect five-star rating.

  • The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way

    Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got engaged in 2019 after meeting on MTV's Battle of the Exes II

  • Family donating student’s organs after fraternity hazing in Ohio, attorney says

    The fraternity was suspended following the off-campus event.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Loyola Chicago is back, even better than their Final Four season

    The Ramblers got everyone's attention in the 2018 tournament, and they're better this season.

  • 20-Year-Old Bowling Green Sophomore on Life Support After ‘Deathly’ Hazing Incident

    via YouTube/WTOL 11 A 20-year-old sophomore at Bowling Green State University is fighting for his life after being found in “dire” condition following a fraternity hazing incident. Stone Foltz was rushed to a hospital early Friday after he was found by his roommates following what one fellow student described as a “deathly” and “crazy” alcohol-related hazing event.Just over 24 hours later, Foltz’s family has found itself facing the unthinkable: beginning the process to donate his organs.“Please have respect, be considerate and passionate. Please don’t post comments on details of what you heard. Stone is still with us for the time as we go thru the process to donate his organs. Hug your children and tell them everyday how much you love them,” read a statement from Foltz’s mother, shared with local media by an attorney for the family.The 20-year-old had attended an off-campus event for the BGSU chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity on Thursday night where pledges were pressured to drink “copious” amounts of alcohol, according to Sean Alto, the attorney for the family.A Bowling Green student who spoke to news outlet WTOL 11 on the condition of anonymity said pledges were told to drink “a handle of any alcohol” given to them and “finish the whole thing in the time we’re there before we leave.”A handle of alcohol contains nearly 40 shots.“It’s crazy to me that they can allow this deathly and neglectful drinking to go on. I think it’s incredible to me that they try to hide themselves behind this organization,” the student said.The university said it was aware of the “alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption” at an off-campus event and has “placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement.” The fraternity has issued a statement saying it is “horrified and outraged” by the hazing incident.“The fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad,” the statement said.The fraternity said it is cooperating with an investigation and has suspended the chapter involved in the incident. Bowling Green police confirmed that an investigation was underway but gave no further details.Foltz graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in Ohio in 2019 and was said to be active in various sports.Tragically, he has wound up on life support just a few months after a law meant to crack down on hazing slowed to a halt in the Ohio Senate.“It happens year after year after year. It’s been going on for a long time, and these young men in these fraternities who are given the reins to power, they just don’t seem to get what they’re doing is wrong,” Alto was quoted saying by WTOL 11. “It causes serious, catastrophic, life-altering harm and death. And they just don’t seem to get it. And, you know, one of the things that I'm hopeful for is that this year, the Ohio legislators (could) pass Collin’s Law, which was introduced last year but didn’t make it.”As for Foltz’s family, Alto said that “they’re focused on their son right now. I expect they’re going to take it hour by hour, day by day.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial

    A Minneapolis police officer was swiftly fired and charged with murder after bystander video showed him pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck, ignoring the Black man's cries that he couldn't breathe. Jury selection begins Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial, which is expected to come down to two key questions: Did Chauvin's actions cause Floyd's death, and were his actions reasonable? “It’s hard not to watch the video and conclude that the prosecutors will not have any trouble with this case,” said Susan Gaertner, the former head prosecutor in neighboring Ramsey County.

  • Frank Lupo, Writer-Producer Known for ‘The A-Team,’ ‘Wiseguy,’ Dies at 66

    Frank Lupo, the TV writer-producer who was a frequent collaborator with Stephen J. Cannell in the 1980s on such high-octane dramas as “The A-Team,” “Hunter” and “Wiseguy,” has died. He was 66. Lupo died Feb. 18 at his home in Florida, according to his sister, Linda Joy Sullivan. Lupo’s work in TV took off in […]

  • Princess Diana's Former Aide Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Echo Past Royal Family Rifts

    "At the heart of this are real people really hurting," said Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana's former chief of staff

  • Queen Elizabeth speaks on 'unity,' 'dedication' in Commonwealth address before Harry, Meghan interview

    Before Prince Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday evening, the queen has a message of her own.