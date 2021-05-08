  • Oops!
Bindi Irwin Celebrates First Mother's Day with Baby Grace: 'Always Know You Are Loved Beyond Description'

Benjamin VanHoose
·2 min read
It's Bindi Irwin first Mother's Day as a mom!

The 22-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a sweet message to celebrate the day, honoring her daughter Grace Warrior, whom she and husband Chandler Powell welcomed on March 25.

"Celebrating my first Mother's Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," the mom of one posted on Instagram, along with two portraits of her and Powell's families including a drawing that included her late father Steve Irwin holding his granddaughter in his arms.

"Thank you to 'The Monkey Brush' for bringing my family and Chandler's together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans," Irwin wrote, adding, "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."

RELATED: Robert Irwin 'Can't Wait' for Niece Grace Warrior, 3 Weeks, to 'Grow Up and Take on the World'

Ahead of Grace's birth, Bindi spoke to The Bump about preparing for parenthood.

"I want to give our daughter the opportunity to experience as much as possible in the world to set her up for life," she told the outlet in February. "The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was their unconditional love and support. They encouraged me to travel my own path while always being there to lend support if I needed it."

"I can't wait to experience the magic of the world all over again through her eyes," added Bindi. "Watching her grow and find her own passions in life will be such a gift. My hope for her through life is that she follows her heart to do what she loves. She's going to be the most beautiful light in this world, it's a blessing that I'll get to support her on the journey that she chooses to take."

