Billy Zane marks Titanic’s 20th anniversary

He played the detestable older fiance of Kate Winslet’s character in the groundbreaking film.

Billy Zane has paid tribute to Titanic with a message for its cast and crew on the film’s 20th anniversary.

The James Cameron-directed film about the sinking of the RMS Titanic, in which Zane appeared alongside leading stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was released on December 19 1997 in the US.

The 51-year-old US actor shared a picture from the set of the film of himself with DiCaprio, Winslet and actress Frances Fisher on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

He thanked his cast-members and also those who worked on the epic blockbuster hit, including the builders, artists and seamstresses, and referenced the beach in Mexico where some of the film was shot.

Zane wrote: “Happy Anniversary friends! #titanic @leonardodicaprio @katewinsletofficial @francesfisher much love to all cast and crew and big gratitude to all the #artists, #technicians #seamstresses #builders #drivers (Jose’ Luis!) #security and #redcaps of #Rosarito beach #mexico that delivered this picture 20 years ago.

He added a message of “thank you and happy anniversary” in Spanish.

The film was released slightly later in the UK, on January 23 1998.

Titanic catapulted DiCaprio and Winslet to superstardom when they played unlikely young lovers from two different worlds, Jack and Rose, aboard the doomed ship.

Zane took on the role of Rose’s arrogant and snobbish older fiance Cal, while Fisher played Rose’s widowed mother Ruth DeWitt Bukater, who arranged the engagement.

The film was a massive hit, and went on to win 11 of the 14 Oscars it was nominated for in 1998, including Best Director, Best Picture and Best Cinematography.

Earlier this year, Zane had shared a picture of himself reuniting with DiCaprio and Winslet at a charity gala, much to the delight of film fans.