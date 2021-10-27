Billy Porter to Direct and Star in Film Adaptation of the YA Novel 'Camp' for HBO Max

Billy Porter

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Billy Porter

Billy Porter is preparing to spend a summer at Camp!

The actor is set to direct and star in the upcoming film adaptation of Lev AC Rosen's popular YA novel for HBO Max and Warner Bros., according to Deadline. The movie's screenplay will be written by Kit Williamson (Eastsiders), based on the book by Rosen.

The story follows Randy Kapplehoff, a 16-year-old boy who spends his summers at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens. While there he meets and falls in love with Hudson Aaronson-Lim, who is only into straight-acting guys — the opposite of who Randy is. Randy sets out to reinvent himself into someone Hudson could fall for, only to ask himself how far he is willing to change himself for someone else.

Porter, who shared the news on Instagram, is set to play Mark, the camp's theater director, according to the outlet. Oscar winner Dan Jinks (American Beauty, Milk) is producing.

RELATED: How Billy Porter Overcame Childhood Abuse to Become a TV Trailblazer: 'My Voice Saved Me'

"Billy Porter, who I've been fortunate to know for more than 20 years, is the perfect director for this story, which is both hilariously funny and also quite moving," Jinks told Deadline. "I wish a movie like this was around when I was growing up. I'm thrilled we get to make it now."

Williamson shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I pitched this movie to @hbomax 2 years ago, based on @levacrosen's beautiful YA novel CAMP. It's always a long road from pitch to script to production, but I'm so excited to finally announce that the brilliant @theebillyporter is set to direct and star. This is gonna be the queerest summer camp rom com EVER, y'all!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rosen also shared his excitement for the film on Instagram, writing, "I am so thrilled and honored to announce that the iconic and heroic @theebillyporter will be directing and starring in the film adaptation of Camp! Thank you so much to @danjinks for making this happen. Truly a dream!"

This is the most recent project Porter is directing, having wrapped on the upcoming romance What If? starring Hamilton's Renée Elise Goldsberry with a second film, an untitled queer comedy for Amazon Studios, in the works.