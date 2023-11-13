Billy Porter on new album, combating ageism as he returns to mainstream music

Musician and actor Billy Porter talks with Yahoo Entertainment’s Lyndsey Parker about his fifth album, “Black Mona Lisa,” as he returns to mainstream music 27 years after the release of his first album.

Video Transcript

LYNDSEY PARKER: "Black Mona Lisa" is your fifth record, fifth album. But this is--

BILLY PORTER: Yes, it is.

LYNDSEY PARKER: --kind of-- but it is kind of like a first album in a way. Because it's the first one where you've really been able to do what you want to do, right?

BILLY PORTER: Yeah.

LYNDSEY PARKER: So tell me about that.

BILLY PORTER: It's my return to the mainstream music space. My first album came out in 1997, "Billy Porter Untitled."

LYNDSEY PARKER: Wow.

BILLY PORTER: The R&B music industry was violently homophobic at the time. They kicked me out. They kicked me out of the business. There was no place for me. They shut me down.

LYNDSEY PARKER: Wow.

BILLY PORTER: Nothing. You know, but the good news is I kept going--

LYNDSEY PARKER: Yeah.

BILLY PORTER: --when everybody told me no. I have-- I'm multi-hyphenated. So I could go down all these other roads. And now, 27 years later-- 27 years later--

LYNDSEY PARKER: That's crazy.

BILLY PORTER: --I get to come back into this mainstream pop music space on my own terms.

LYNDSEY PARKER: So is it kind of a blessing in disguise that, although you went through all these struggles and all this negative stuff, that when you finally did have this mainstream success, you were probably at an age where you were able to appreciate it more and handle it more?

BILLY PORTER: Yeah. It's not a disguise. It's a blessing, period. We can stop that blessing. Because it was never in disguise.

LYNDSEY PARKER: I'm so happy about that for you. But I do wonder, now-- we touched a little bit on the homophobia that was going on. But there's also ageism in this business. So you're definitely bucking the odds in that way. Because there is kind of this perception, based on some reality, that it's kind of hard to infiltrate the mainstream pop world after age 30, to be honest, unless you're Cher.

BILLY PORTER: After 20, after 25.

LYNDSEY PARKER: Yeah.

BILLY PORTER: You know, listen, with age comes wisdom. And I worked hard for this age. I look at any child who wants to talk about my age, and I say, call me in 25 years, if you're even still alive. I'm alive. What an accomplishment--

LYNDSEY PARKER: You say that on the album.

BILLY PORTER: --from my kind. It's the first lyric. I'm alive. What an accomplishment for my kind. Our government means to kill black men, black people. They are shooting us in the streets every day for no reason. On paper, being a black man, I'm not supposed to be here. Being a black, queer man, I'm really not supposed to be here. But I am.

LYNDSEY PARKER: As well. So the album "Black Mona Lisa," obviously, is very disco inspired. That's why I dressed in all my disco finery for you today. And I'd love to talk about that era and how it inspired you.

BILLY PORTER: Yeah, so the clubs became the space, inside of the trauma of the AIDS crisis, for the community to come together and heal, activate, take care of each other. We called it a gay church. It was gay church.

And so I look fondly back at my club kid days. Because the joy and the celebration of those spaces in spite of was what kept us all alive, was what kept me alive. That was the absolute inspiration, and taking back the narrative.

Because of my age, I'm a part of that generation. So I am embracing being in it. I was six years-- or seven years old when "Knock On Wood" came out. At the cookout, they played it. I literally remember distinctively going, what is this? I was in the middle of Wellsville, Ohio. Knock, knock, knock on wood-- boom, boom, boom. I was like, what is this?

And so I don't know, I knew that, being this age, I needed to align myself with a form of music that supported me, supported my efforts to re-enter the mainstream music market that is very ageist. Dua Lipa is great. She's paying homage. Beyoncé is amazing. They're paying homage in a brilliant way.

I actually am the thing. I'm the thing. This is not an homage. This is the thing. I'm the thing.

LYNDSEY PARKER: There's two other songs on "Black Mona Lisa" I wanted to ask about the significance of the lyrics. One, of course, is "Not Ashamed Anymore," what kind of shame you're referring to and how you got past that, as you describe in the song.

BILLY PORTER: I wrote that song with Ememike. I was in London. I was writing with him. I was really anxious. I was, like, on the verge of panic attacks. And I was like, what is wrong with me?

And I realized, oh, I'm coming out on the cover of "The Hollywood Reporter" as HIV positive next week. I had done it like two months prior to that. So I had forgotten. So we sat down and wrote that song about that.

LYNDSEY PARKER: And then the other-- you mentioned "Audacity" already. But there's a line in that song that stood out to me. Is that the son that had "your silence was your self-defense?" What was-- was there any epiphany in your life that made you break your silence, so to speak, and become more vocal about--

BILLY PORTER: The AIDS crisis, and living through that, starting as a teenager, and being in a Broadway show, opening in "Miss Saigon" on April 11, 1991. And by April 11, 1992, there were four people in our cast dead. It was Broadway Cares and Equity Fights AIDS who taught an entire generation how to activate and how to speak.

Nothing gets done unless we, the people, show up. I'm trying to speak to anybody who needs that, who needs a message in their pop music, who needs inspiration in their pop music, who needs call to action in their pop music. I grew up with protest music. I'm first generation post-civil rights movement. I came out as gay in 1985. We went straight to the front lines to fight for our lives.

The only thing I know is how to show up and fight for what's right, fight for the soul of humanity. So that's what this album is. That's what my intention always is.