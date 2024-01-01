Billy Joel jokes about moving to Florida during late-night New Year's Eve show in New York

He’s known as one of America’s greatest songwriters, but Billy Joel didn’t need a catchy chorus to reflect on his 2023.“It was kind of a weird year for me,” Joel, 74, told a sold-out New Year's Eve crowd at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. “Nice in some ways, (expletive) in other ways. I’m looking forward to next year anyways.”Joel made headlines throughout 2023. He and Stevie Nicks performed together on the stadium tour Two Icons One Night. In May, the “Piano Man” listed his Long Island home of over 20 years on the market. The following month, Joel announced that his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden would conclude in July. And in November, an exhibit celebrating the artist’s storied career opened at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.On Sunday night, Joel, who was born in the Bronx and grew up on Long Island, assured the hometown crowd that he’s not exactly “movin’ out.”“Just because I’m selling that house, doesn’t mean I’m leaving Long Island,” he said, while also joking that “nobody” would buy the property at its listed price of $49 million. “I’m just gonna spend a little more time in Florida like old Jewish guys from Long Island do.”

Joel added that he has another home on Long Island that he plans to keep.

The Grammy winner marked the new year with his first performance at UBS Arena, home to the NHL’s New York Islanders. His 2.5 hour set, which wrapped at 1 a.m., included a confetti filled midnight countdown with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” followed by a cover of the Beatles “All You Need is Love.” The six-song encore featured some of his biggest hits, including the chart-toppers “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.”

Joel ended the night with “You May Be Right,” and was joined on stage by the show’s opener, Regina Spektor.

