Billy Jack Haynes In Police Custody, Expected To Be Charged With Murder

Former WWE star Billy Jack Haynes is in custody and expected to be charged with murder.

Per The Portland Police, William Albert Haynes Jr. (Billy Jack Haynes) is in police custody. He was identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting in which Janette Becraft, 85, was killed. The Medical Examiner determined that Becraft died of homicide via gunshot wound. Becraft was Haynes’ wife. Tactical teams responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Lents Neighborhood on February 8. Officers went into the home and took the suspect, later identified as Haynes, into custody.

In an update, The Portland Police reports that Haynes is at a local hospital and being treated for a medical condition that is not related to the homicide or his contact with law enforcement. The report notes that once Haynes is released, he is expected to be booked into jail. His charges will be released once he is booked.

Haynes last wrestled in 1995. He had a brief WWE run from 1986-1988.

