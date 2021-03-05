Billy Eichner leads first big-studio rom-com about gay men: 'Only took 100 years!'

Christi Carras
·2 min read
Billy Eichner posing for a portrait
Billy Eichner is set to co-write, executive produce and star in a romantic comedy for Universal. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

For a dollar, name a romantic comedy from a major movie studio centering on two gay men.

If you can't, it's because there's never been one — until now.

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner has been tapped to co-write, executive produce and star in Universal Pictures' "Bros," a love story about "two gay men maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy," according to a description released Friday by the studio giant.

The "Billy on the Street" host welcomed the milestone on Twitter in his signature sarcastic tone, telling screen icon Julia Roberts to "move over" because "there's a new rom com QUEEN in town!"

"In shocking news, BROS will be the first rom com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and, apparently, I'm the first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film," he tweeted. "Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!!"

Eichner also had some choice words for a former manager, who he said once advised him to "be less gay because a big agent was coming" to see him perform. Can't embed that tweet here because it features some strong, euphoric language in all-caps, but suffice to say the former colleagues apparently are not on good terms.

Among the film's producers are Judd Apatow, Joshua Church and Nicholas Stoller, who is also set to direct the film in addition to co-writing the screenplay with Eichner.

Eichner has previously starred in a handful of films, including Disney's 2019 holiday film "Noelle" and the CGI remake of its animated classic "The Lion King," featuring the voices of Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones.

He is best known for hosting the sketch comedy series "Billy on the Street," in which he approaches random people in New York City and asks them rapid-fire question about Hollywood and his celebrity guests.

Universal's "Bros" will hit theaters Aug. 12, 2022.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

