Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts Match in Black for Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 SAG Awards

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have officially made their red carpet debut!

The two actors, who have been linked since 2017, walked the red carpet together for the first time during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

For the special outing, Crudup, 53, looked dapper in an all-black tux while Watts, 53, wore a coordinating high-necked ensemble covered in shimmer sequins and accented by an ultra-thin shawl around her arms. She accessorized with dazzling drop earrings and natural makeup.

Crudup is nominated Sunday night for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his work on The Morning Show.

The pair, who typically keep their relationship private and away from the public eye, were first seen together in March of 2017 while heading to a sushi spot for lunch in New York City.

Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts

BrosNYC/BACKGRID

In July 2017, a source at the time confirmed to PEOPLE that the stars were dating.

The two played husband and wife on the Netflix series Gypsy, which debuted in 2017. In February 2018, they were photographed together at the BAFTAs afterparty in London.

Watts was previously in an 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber that ended in 2016. The couple has two children together: Samuel Kai, 13, and Alexander "Sasha" Pete, 14.

The former couple announced their split in a joint statement, saying, "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple."

Crudup dated actress Mary-Louise Parker until 2003. He then dated Claire Danes from 2003 to 2006.

