Billy Baldwin accuses Donald Trump of hitting on wife after gatecrashing party

He said the then-businessman invited her on his helicopter.

Actor William Baldwin has accused Donald Trump of gatecrashing one of his parties and making advances to his wife.

The Flatliners star said he once had an event at New York’s Plaza Hotel where Mr Trump invited Chynna Phillips to join him on his helicopter.

Baldwin made the accusation in response to a tweet from the president’s son Donald Trump Jr about allegations of sexual impropriety against Democratic Senator Al Franken.

Talk amongst yourselves: Two more women accuse Sen Al Franken of inappropriate touching https://t.co/rM17xQdbz6 # via @HuffPostPol — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2017

More than a dozen women have accused Mr Trump of sexual misconduct.

Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations.In fact… I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel… your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife… invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City. She showed his fat ass the door.#TrumpRussia https://t.co/A8BInetbbZ — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2017

Many of the allegations against the current president emerged during his election campaign against Hillary Clinton, after a 2005 tape of him bragging about kissing and groping women was released.

He has denied the allegations made against him.