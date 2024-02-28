Billionaire Heir Hosting Extravagant Pre-Wedding Celebration in India — Guests Must Adhere to 9-Page Dress Code

Anant Ambani, the son of one of India's richest men, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in July. Guests reportedly include Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with fiancée Radhika Merchant in a lavish, over-the-top celebration.

While the wedding isn't until July, the couple is getting the party started early with a three-day celebration that will kick off on Friday, for which guests — who include royals, tech titans and Bollywood stars — have been provided with a detailed, nine-page dress code, according to the Times.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates and members of Bhutan's royal family are said to be flying in for the extravagant festivities, which will take place in Jamnagar, a city in western India.

The celebrations will get underway with a cocktail party dubbed an "evening in everland" on the couple's invitation, per the Times.

Vijay Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

On the second day, guests will enjoy a visit to the Ambanis' animal rescue. The dress code for the outing notes a "jungle fever" theme and advises people to wear "comfortable shoes."

Later that evening, the gathered group will take part in an array of activities at a "Mela Rouge" fete, wearing "dazzling" Indian outfits.

The third day's itinerary will see guests “surrounded by the wonders of nature," per the Times, for a "tusker trails" event where they will get up close to elephants, reptiles and big cats.

The celebrations will conclude with an elegant affair which calls for a “Heritage Indian” dress code.

Prodip Guha/Getty Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

During the weekend-long event, guests will be treated to a performance by Rihanna and Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh. To help them keep up with the busy schedule of wardrobe changes, stylists and makeup artists will be on hand.

Ambani, 28, is the youngest child of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, which has interests in telecom, oil and gas, and retail and financial services. Forbes estimates his net worth at around $116 billion.

Merchant, 29, is the daughter of wealthy business magnate Viren Merchant, who is CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited.

According to the Times, Anant's sister Isha married Anand Piramal in 2018 in a wedding reported to have cost $100 million and featuring a performance by Beyoncé.



