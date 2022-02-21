Billie Lourd Shows Off Feathery and Festive Bachelorette Party Look: 'Big Bridal Energy'

Billie Lourd

praisethelourd/Instagram

Billie Lourd is celebrating being a bride-to-be in style.

The actress, 29, posted a series of outfit photos on Instagram Monday, sharing a sneak peek inside what looked like her bachelorette party.

Lourd — who is engaged to Austen Rydell — posed for a car selfie in the first slide, which showed off her heart sunglasses and veil.

In the set, the American Horror Story star can be seen donning a white leisure set with feather trim, worn over a crop top.

She accessorized the look with a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses and white Minnie Mouse-themed bridal headwear, plus a bedazzled white purse, which was adorned with various colored gems, and white sneakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell: 'She Said Duhhh'

In the caption, Lourd simply placed a bride emoji between two flaming heart emojis and included a series of themed hashtags.

"#BBE #bigbridalenergy #featherweather #iheartheartsunglasses," she wrote, adding one final hashtag, "#blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, Lourd received some love from a group of her loyal fans.

"The vibe we should all strive for 🔥," one user wrote as another commented, "literally so gorgeous omg."

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Lourd's Custom Tom Ford Dress Is a Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

Rydell, 29, announced that he and Lourd were engaged back in June 2020.

At the time, he shared the happy news on Instagram, including Lourd's reaction.

Story continues

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," he captioned a series of photos that encapsulate their romance.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Sings Fleetwood Mac in Emotional Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher: 'We Loved This Song'

The couple share one-year-old son Kingston Fisher. The Scream Queens actress reconnected with Rydell in 2017 after they dated for a time when they were younger.

They were first spotted together again in October of that year, and Rydell accompanied the actress on a family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.