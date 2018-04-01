    Billie Lourd remembers late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on her birthday

    By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent
    Billie Lourd’s mother and grandmother died within a day of each other.

    Carrie Fisher’s daughter has paid tribute to her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 86th birthday.

    Actress Billie Lourd, 25, posted a photograph on Instagram of herself with Singin’ In The Rain star Reynolds, adding star and heart emojis.

    A third woman, possibly Fisher, is standing between the pair with her head down.

    Star Wars actress Fisher died on December 27 2016, after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

    The following day her mother Reynolds died after suffering a stroke.