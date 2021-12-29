Billie Lourd Remembers Grandmother Debbie Reynolds with Throwback Photo on 5-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Billie Lourd is remembering her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

Lourd, 29, shared a throwback photo to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the five-year anniversary of her grandma's death on Dec. 28, 2016.

The image features Lourd as a toddler, reaching her hand out to her mom, Carrie Fisher. Reynolds smiles as she crouches down next to her daughter and granddaughter.

In the caption, the Booksmart actress shared a series of emojis, "💕🆎🅰️🌛🆎🅰️💕," which was seemingly in reference to Lourd's nickname for her grandmother: "Abadaba."

The term of endearment was inspired by the song "Aba Daba Honeymoon" from Reynolds' 1950 film Two Weeks with Love.

Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. Reynolds died the day after her daughter from a stroke at the age of 84.

Lourd's post to honor her grandmother came after she paid tribute to her late mother in an emotional video of herself singing Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," which she recorded in a bathroom with fellow actress Kaitlyn Dever and Dever's sister, Mady.

"It has been 5 years since my Momby died (I don't like to say lost - it makes it sound like I could find her like I find my car in a parking lot when I don't remember where I parked it - I always find my car - I can't find my Mom)," Lourd began in the caption.

Lourd continued, "On days like this I like to be with people I love (big shout out to these literal and vocal angels @kaitlyndever and @madydever ❤️I love you both more than any Instagram words could ever express) and to do something we loved to do together."

"We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac," she added. "We loved this song. It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads (google them if you don't know them - they're the iPads of the past and are still pretty damn hip if you ask me)."

Lourd, who noted that she has been "working away from home" recently, recalled a night when she was experiencing "a particularly grief-y moment" and "Landslide" came on.

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Billie Lourd with grandmother Debbie Reynolds and mom Carrie Fisher

"The lyrics spoke (well actually sang) to me more than they ever had before," she wrote, before quoting the line, "Well I've been afraid of changing cause I built my life around you. But time makes you bolder."

Lourd explained, "I didn't know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her. And it wasn't (and still isn't) easy."

The American Horror Story star added, "But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year. And if you're going through something similar time will make you bolder too. Sorry for this cheesy lyric analysis. But it's true!!! Sending all my strength to anyone in the #griefgang who needs it."