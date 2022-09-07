Billie Lourd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Austen Rydell

Here's something to scream about: Billie Lourd is pregnant!

The American Horror Story actress, 30, is expecting her second child with husband Austen Rydell, she confirmed on Sept. 7 at the world premiere of Ticket To Paradise. While posing for photos on the red carpet at the London event, Billie—who is the daughter of Bryan Lourd and the late Carrie Fisher—cradled her growing baby bump.

Billie's stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, also congratulated her on the milestone moment. "Premiere Night in London," he captioned an Instagram Story photo of Billie and her baby bump on the red carpet. "Love You! Congratulations."

Her pregnancy news comes exactly two years after Billie and Austin, 30, surprised fans by announcing the arrival of their first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. At the time, Billie's uncle, Todd Fisher, spoke exclusively to E! News about the meaning behind the baby's name. "I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher," he shared. "It was very unexpected. Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."

Billie also honored her late mom during her and Austen's wedding ceremony earlier this year. In fact, the Scream Queens star's Rodarte dress, designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, was a nod to the Star Wars actress, who passed away in 2016.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

As Billie told Vogue in March, "I discovered Kate and Laura after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love. So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind."

She continued, "I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my—kind of—elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"