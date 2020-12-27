Billie Lourd marks anniversary of mom Carrie Fisher's death by 'sending love and strength' to others grieving loved ones this year
Billie Lourd is marking the fourth anniversary of mom Carrie Fisher’s death by reaching out to others grieving the loss of a loved one this holiday season, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, Lourd posted an old photo of her and the Star Wars actress, who was just 60 years old when she died on Dec. 27, 2016, four days after suffering a medical emergency while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Lourd’s grandmother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, died the next day after having a stroke.
Lourd, who welcomed her first child this September, offered support to those mourning a loved one.
“Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost,” the American Horror Story star wrote. “Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone.”
Lourd has paid tribute to her famous mother on the anniversary of her death each year; in 2019, she sang a song in honor of Fisher. Lourd also took on her mother’s iconic role of Leia for a digitally retooled scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shot after Fisher’s death, and played the granddaughter of Reynolds’s character on the Will & Grace reboot this year.
