Billie Lourd marks Carrie Fisher's birthday with sweet throwback photo

Billie Lourd commemorated what would’ve been Carrie Fisher‘s 61st birthday on Saturday by sharing a touching throwback photograph of her and her mother.

The pair are seen wearing matching nightgowns as Fisher places her arm on baby Lourd’s shoulders. The American Horror Story star, mimicking her mom’s style of writing in emoji lettering, captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday Mom.”

Fisher, known to the world as Princess/General Leia in Star Wars, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day later.

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, had said he and Lourd made plans to mark her birthday on Saturday.

“You can be sure that Billie and I will have a moment in reflection on Carrie’s day,” he told E! News. “I remember all the great things that she said and the example that she set for so many other women,” he added. “I see people almost every day that come up to me and hug me and tell me what an amazing inspiration that she was, as a survivor and a woman who stood up for what she believes in. It’s amazing how many people recognized her for that.”

Mark Hamill, who played Fisher’s on-screen brother Luke Skywalker in the films, also shared a black-and-white photo of them dancing together. “#AlwaysWithUs,” the caption read.

The official Star Wars social media accounts followed with an image of Fisher as Leia Organa, a replica of the in memoriam tribute imagery released by Lucasfilm.

“If life’s not funny, then it’s just true – and that would be unacceptable,” Lourd said after the passing of her mother and grandmother. “Even when she [Fisher] died, that was what got me through that whole thing. When Debbie died the next day, I could just picture her saying, ‘Well, she’s upstaging me once again, of course – she had to.’”

“I’ve always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own,” she explained. “I love being my mother’s daughter, and it’s something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie. It’s a lot of pressure, because she had such an incredible legacy, and now I have to uphold that and make it evolve in my own way.”