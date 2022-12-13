Billie Lourd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Austen Rydell

May the force be with Billie Lourd's newest bundle of joy.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress welcomed her second child with husband Austen Rydell, her dad Bryan Lourd revealed at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 13.

"My daughter had a baby last night," he shared while onstage at the event. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So, I'm a little tired, but happy."

"Everything's great," Bryan continued. "So if I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."

Billie and Austen's newborn joins their 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell in the family.

Billie confirmed she was pregnant with baby No.2 at the Sept. 7 world premiere of Ticket to Paradise, where she showed off her growing baby bump as she posed in a sequined rose gold dress with ruffled tulle sleeves.

The Scream Queens alum later gushed to E! News over how "excited and freaked out" she felt to become a mother of two. In particular, she noted there was one thing about having a family of four that she was looking forward to the most.

"Getting to see my son meet his sibling," she shared on Oct. 17. "I'm just so excited for that mment. I mean, he might not be that excited about it."

During Billie's pregnancy, she said her tiny tot could not contain his excitement about becoming a brother.

Billie added, "He says, ‘Baby out, baby out!' And I'm like, ‘Not yet. It's too soon. It's still cooking, give it time.'"

The Booksmart actress—who is the daughter of Bryan and the late Carrie Fisher—also touched on how she wanted to pass a sense of humor to her children, as well as her parents' love of travel.

"I got to bring [Kingston] and my husband to Australia and it was so magical," Billie added. "Because my mom and dad traveled with me since I was a teeny, tiny baby so getting to do that with him is so special and that's my kind of family tradition."

And Billie is already keeping her mother's legacy alive through her son. When she welcomed Kingston in 2020, she paid tribute to Carrie, who died in 2016 at age 60, by including "Fisher" as part of his name. At the time, Billie's uncle Todd Fisher told E! News that the rest of the family was incredibly moved by the gesture.

"I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher," he said. "It was very unexpected. Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."

