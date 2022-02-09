Billie Joe Armstrong's Stolen '62 Chevy Has Been Found: 'Forgot Where I Parked It,' He Jokes

Rachel DeSantis
·2 min read
billie joe armstrong/instagram. Inset: getty

No need for Billie Joe Armstrong to say good riddance to his stolen 1962 Chevrolet Nova, because the beloved vehicle has been found.

The Green Day rocker announced that he's been reunited with the Chevy, which he's owned for more than 30 years, after it was stolen sometime over the weekend.

"FOUND MY CAR!! False alarm.. turns out I forgot where I parked it… KIDDING!" he wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows. We live in desperate times."

The "Basket Case" singer, 49, confirmed that the car remains in good shape after its unfortunate journey, and thanked those who helped him in his hunt.

"Thank god It's all in one piece. No damage," he wrote. "Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy. 🙏🙏🙏.. love you all."

The Orange County Sheriff's Department found the car abandoned in the unincorporated area of El Modena in the City of Orange, acting on tips from the public, the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a statement.

"No arrests have been made in this incident and no other items that were stolen have been recovered," the statement read. "We thank the public for reporting sightings which assisted in the recovery of the vehicle. We also thank the Orange County Sheriff's Department for locating the vehicle."

RELATED: Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Turns to Fans After Beloved 1962 Chevy Nova, Guitars Stolen

Armstrong had previously called on fans for help finding the vehicle after it was stolen in Costa Mesa. Police said unidentified suspects also nabbed two electric guitars and an amplifier, likely sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

"My car was STOLEN," Armstrong wrote in an Instagram caption. "This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police."

RELATED: Billie Joe Armstrong Claims 'Punk Rock Invented Cancel Culture' and Says Green Day Were 'Outcasts'

The musician has long been a collector of classic automobiles, and even hosted a conversation with Billie Eilish in his graffiti-tagged '63 Ford Falcon for Rolling Stone in 2019.

He previously put his 1963 Chevy Nova SS convertible, similar to the car that was stolen, up for auction along with an autographed guitar in 2018.

