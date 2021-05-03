Billie Hayes, Actress Who Played Witchiepoo in H.R. Pufnstuf , Dead at 96

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Garner
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Billie Hayes (née Brosch), known for playing Witchiepoo in the beloved 1969 children's show H.R. Pufnstuf, has died. She was 96.

The veteran actress died Thursday of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Deadline. Her family announced the news of her death.

She was best known for her performance on H.R. Pufnstuf, which ran for 17 episodes on NBC in 1969, as well as the 1970 feature adaptation, Pufnstuf

Hayes entertained audiences with a slapstick, vaudeville style performance of Witchiepoo, the villainous witch who was constantly trying to steal the magical Freddy the Flute. 

Hayes revived the role of Witchiepoo in Sid and Marty Krofft's other shows, The Banana Splits Adventure Hour and Lidsville, and again on The Paul Lynde Halloween Special in 1976.

Everett Collection

RELATED:Shock G, Humpty Hump Rapper and Frontman of Digital Underground, Dead at 57

She also gave a memorable performance as Mammy Yokum in the 1956 Broadway musical adaptation of the comic strip Li'l Abner. She also played the role in the 1959 movie and a 1971 TV special.

The Illinois native's other credits include appearances in The Monkees, Bewitched, Donny and Marie and Murder, She Wrote

Walt Disney Television via Getty

She also had a number of voiceover roles in animated series including The Flinstones Comedy Show, The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries, The Black Cauldron, The Real Ghostbusters, The Night Before Christmas, Rugrats and The Powerpuff Girls.

Born April 11, 1925 in Du Quoin, Illinois, to an assistant relief administrator to the underprivileged and a coal miner union leader, she began performing at age 9, when she danced at local nightclubs. Hayes performed a solo act in Chicago during her teens, touring around the Midwest, before landing in New York City.

RELATED VIDEO: Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dead at 42

She made her Broadway debut in Leonard Sillman's New Faces of 1956, alongside Maggie Smith, after appearing in the revue What's New with Paul Lynde

After her turn in Li'l Abner, she played Minnie Fay, touring with the national production of Hello Dolly! starring Betty Grable.

An animal lover and vegetarian, she founded the animal rescue non-profit Pet Hope in 1984. She served as the organization's president until her death.

Recommended Stories

  • Ray Reyes, Former Member of Menudo, Dead at 51

    "It is with great pain in my soul that I confirm the death of my beloved brother," Raül Reyes wrote Friday

  • Eric McClure, Former NASCAR Driver, Dead at 42

    Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure has passed away at the age of 42, his loved ones confirmed. Scroll on for their heartfelt tributes.

  • ‘CSI: Vegas’ Jamie McShane To Recur In CBS Sequel, Paul Guilfoyle To Reprise Jim Brass Role

    EXCLUSIVE: Jamie McShane (Bloodline) is joining CBS’ CSI: Vegas, a sequel to the mothership CSI series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, in a recurring role. Additionally, Paul Guilfoyle, who played Jim Brass on the original will return to reprise his role in the sequel series, appearing in two episodes. The sequel series opens a new chapter […]

  • Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

    Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese welcomed her second baby with husband Christopher Buckner. See their adorable family photo below.

  • Tegan and Sara ‘High School’ Series From Clea DuVall Greenlit at IMDb TV

    Twin music duo Tegan and Sara’s best-selling memoir “High School” will be adapted as an original series for Amazon’s IMDb TV free, ad-supported streaming service. The show, announced as part of Amazon’s first-ever NewFronts presentation Monday, will be executive produced by identical twins Tegan and Sara and writer-director-actor Clea DuVall. “High School” is a coming-of-age […]

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Broadway Can Reopen May 19 Along with Other Restriction Lifts

    Broadway's doors closed back in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Watch Ben Affleck's Bold Response After This Woman Allegedly Rejected Him on a Dating App

    TikTok user Nivine Jay revealed that Ben Affleck slid into her DMs after she unmatched him on the dating app Raya. Keep scrolling to watch the ballsy video that the actor allegedly sent to her.

  • Beyoncé and Jay-Z share rare photo of their entire family, and Blue Ivy is almost as tall as her mom now

    The "Already" singer and "Sorry Not Sorry" rapper shared a rare picture of them in matching outfits with their oldest daughter and twins Rumi and Sir.

  • Mark Wahlberg Reveals New Look After Gaining 20 Pounds in Just 3 Weeks

    Mark Wahlberg showed off his dramatic physical transformation on May 3 with a new photo of his eye-catching look as he films a fact-based drama. See the pic, and get all the details.

  • Katy Perry Transforms Into Tinkerbell in a Glittering Minidress, Matching Neon Pumps & Dramatic Fairy Wings

    The singer knows how to pull off a bold costume.

  • Billie Hayes Dies: Wicked Witchiepoo Of ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ Was 96

    Billie Hayes, whose portrayal of the flamboyantly and comically wicked witch Witchiepoo on the 1969-70 Saturday morning live-action children’s classic H.R. Pufnstuf, died of natural causes April 29 at Cedar’s Hospital in Los Angeles. She was 96. Her death was announced by her family. A Broadway veteran by the time she reached national fame as […]

  • Katy Perry Is Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows as She Transforms Into Tinkerbell

    Katy Perry took to Instagram to show off her Disney-themed Tinkerbell outfit for American Idol, which included bleached eyebrows! Scroll on to see the jaw-dropping transformation.

  • Lily James Breaks Her Silence on Dominic West Scandal

    Seven months after Lily James and Dominic West's PDA made headlines, the Cinderella actress is addressing the scandal for the first time.

  • Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter and more stars at the Kentucky Derby

    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers attended the Kentucky Derby, as did Tori Kelly and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn, with Larry Birkhead.

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans Missed an Important Detail From the Season 3 Finale

    Wait, what? 🤯

  • Billie Eilish wears lingerie for British Vogue: 'Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin'

    "Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me," the 19-year-old says of her dramatic makeover.

  • Inside the life of Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, an elite equestrian who stands to inherit 'a minuscule portion' of her father's $130 billion fortune

    Bill Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, recently gave an interview discussing growing up enormously wealthy. Take a look inside her life.

  • Marvel stopped this beloved Avenger from appearing in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

    The first Falcon and the Winter Soldier season ended just over a week ago on Disney+, delivering fans the new Captain America who might lead the Avengers in the future. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) accepted the shield and we expect to see him in various MCU projects down the road, including Captain America 4. Falcon also offered us a closer look at another Avenger’s story. Bucky (Sebastian Stan) has now fully transitioned to the side of good. His redemption isn’t quite complete, but we’ve finally seen the character for who he is now that he escaped the Winter Soldier nightmare. Then there’s the great collection of anti-heroes in the series, including Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and the Power Broker (Emily VanCamp), all of whom should appear in future MCU adventures down the road. And let’s not forget about Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s great cameo as Val, a Marvel spy who will probably clash with Nick Fury soon. Speaking of Avengers and cameos, Falcon also featured James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) in the first episode, and it goes without saying that Steve Rogers cast a long shadow over the show. We never got to see Chris Evans appear as old man Steve as we all hoped, but at least we learned a few things about him in the show. It turns out that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner also wanted another key Avenger to appear in the series, but Marvel decided to intervene and block it. Now that the Falcon finale is beyond us, Disney released The Making Of episode for the new series. Separately, the main crew members can now talk about the show in interviews more freely than before. There’s nothing left to spoil, and they don’t have to worry about formulating ambiguous answers. Falcon showrunner and head writer Malcolm Spellman talked to Inverse about the now-completed series, and that’s the interview where he revealed that he wanted Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to appear in the finale. But Spellman faced strong opposition from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who explained to him that you can't just yank any Avenger you want and bring them to the story if it doesn’t make sense: Inverse: The show’s finale takes place almost entirely in New York, which is a hub for so many characters in the MCU. Were there ever any talks of a character like Peter Parker having a cameo during the episode? Malcolm Spellman: Of course! Then Kevin Feige tells you, ‘No. Stop it.’ Listen, when you first show up to these projects, in your mind you think you’re gonna get to use everybody in the MCU. But Marvel always asks, ‘Does this person belong in this story? You cannot just geek out and put all of our characters in your project because you like them. They have to occur organically.’ So Spider-Man did not make it. Having Peter Parker in the finale would have been a Mandalorian-grade cameo, but it likely would have done more harm than good. The finale belongs to Sam. It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Sam accepts the shield and performs his duty as the new Captain America while honoring the title. It’s not just Sam's new Cap costume and fighting skills that shine in the finale, but also his attitude and dignity that are expected from this particular superhero. Being one of the most popular Marvel heroes out there, a Spider-Man cameo would have unnecessarily shifted some of the attention to him. Not to mention that bringing Spider-Man in for a cameo might be problematic because Marvel needs Sony’s approval anytime it wants to use the character. Feige’s decision to block Spellman’s “geek out” makes sense in the grander scheme of things. The has made it clear in the past that the MCU TV shows are complimentary stories that will not impact the main story significantly. People who do not see the shows will still understand the movies, as Feige said in previous interviews. Also, we’re used to seeing simple stories that make sense from Feige and Co. Both WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier fall into that category. Spider-Man would have had no place in the finale and would have sent the wrong message, unnecessarily raising expectations for future Disney+ shows. As an aside, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set six months after Endgame, but a couple of months before Far From Home. We’ll see Tom Holland reprise his Spider-Man role on December 17th, when No Way Home is due to premiere in theaters around the world.

  • Irish President's Adorable Dog Steals The Spotlight In The Best Way Possible

    Meet Misneach, one of Michael D. Higgins' two Bernese mountain dogs.

  • Carter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, Biden's 100th day in office. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library released a photo of the visit, and presidential historian Michael Bechloss posted it on social media Monday night. The Bidens and the Carters at the Carter home in Georgia, last week: @CarterLibrary pic.twitter.com/uz4yGsfAc1 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 4, 2021 Due to some combination of photo perspective, camera lens, furniture size, and age — Jimmy Carter is 96, Rosalynn Carter is 93 — it looks like the Bidens are looming over slightly miniaturized versions of the Carters, maybe in an oversize doll house. Not that the Bidens are particularly young. In a video filmed for last summer's Democratic National Convention, Carter — president from 1977 to 1981 — called Biden "my first and most effective supporter in the Senate" as well as "my loyal and dedicated friend." (Biden, 78, was only 29 when first elected to the Senate in 1972.) More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.New clinical trial boosts case for using MDMA, or ecstasy, to treat severe PTSD