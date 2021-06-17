Billie Eilish's Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Apologizes After Racist and Homophobic Posts Resurface

Billie Eilish, Matthew Vorce

Matthew Tyler Vorce is apologizing for his past use of racist and homophobic language.

Sharing the apology on his Instagram Story, Vorce, who's Billie Eilish's boyfriend, apologized for the "offensive" words he used on social media in the past.

"I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are," the 29-year-old wrote. "Whether it was a lyric, a quote o rjust me being dumb, it does not matter."

"I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for," he continued. "I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused."

He ended, "I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions."

The apology from Vorce comes after fans of Eilish, 19, found tweets and Facebook posts where he allegedly used offensive language and slurs about Black and gay people. He also allegedly described Adele as "British Miss Piggy" in 2012.

A rep for Billie Eilish had no comment.

Eilish and Vorce sparked dating rumors back in April when the couple were spotted having coffee in Santa Barbara, California. At one point during the outing, Eilish was pictured resting her head on Vorce's shoulder as he placed his hand around her neck.

In her recent cover story with Rolling Stone, Eilish spoke about how much better she felt following her tour for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? when she broke up with her then-boyfriend Brandon Adams.

"I was thriving," she said of that time. "I felt exactly like who I was. Everything around me was exactly how it was supposed to be. I felt like I was getting better. I felt happier than ever. And I tried to continue that."

She also described herself as "clingy," but that she's learning to live on her own.

"I didn't know how [to] before, which is ironic because I had never been in a relationship that allowed me to really exist with that person anyway," she told the magazine. "My emotion always is because of somebody else's, and that had been such a big pain in the ass."