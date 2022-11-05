Billie Eilish urges fans to vote in the midterms: 'Our rights, our freedoms and our futures are on the line'

Billie Eilish is urging her fans to vote in the midterm elections. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Billie Eilish is looking to rock the vote ahead of the midterm elections next Tuesday.

On Friday, the 20-year-old singer posted a video urging her fans to show up at the polls. And while Eilish didn't make any specific candidate endorsements, the California native made it clear where she stands on important issues like abortion rights.

"I want to explain why I am voting this year, and how important I think it is that you vote too," the "Bad Guy" singer told fans in the video. "I look at what's on the ballot and what's at stake, and it scares me.

"Our rights, our freedoms and our futures are on the line, and if we don't show up, there is a good chance we will see a national ban on abortion, with no exceptions," she continued. "They also want to take away the freedom to marry who we love, restrict voting rights and enact laws that threaten the progress that must be made on climate change. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves, which is why we must vote on or before Nov. 8."

Eilish attached a photo of herself with her family — including brother Finneas and his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski — as they dropped off their ballots. "It was so easy," Finneas, who won a Best Original Song Oscar alongside his sister earlier this year, commented on his own Instagram page.

Eilish dropped off her ballot alongside brother Finneas, his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, and their parents, Patrick O'Connell and Maggie Baird. (Photo: Finneas/Instagram Stories)

Eilish asked her followers to make their own voting plans, signing off with an empowering note: "Let's show them what our power looks like," she said.

The pop star's message comes just over a year since she blasted Texas's abortion laws while performing at the Austin City Limits music festival last October.

"When they made that s*** a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f*****g place for allowing that to happen here," she told the crowd. "But then, I remembered that it's you guys that are the f*****g victims, and you deserve everything in the world."

Eilish defiantly raised her middle finger and shouted, "My body, my f*****g choice!" during the show, during which she also railed against climate change deniers.

"If you don’t think global warming exists, you’re a f*****g loser," the Grammy winner said.